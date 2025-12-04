Mohammed Siraj is One-Format Player? Ex-KKR Star Lambasts Gautam Gambhir's ODI Selection After Raipur Debacle

Ind vs SA: South Africa beat India by four wickets on Wednesday at Raipur during the 2nd ODI to level the three-match series. Following the loss, coach Gautam Gambhir has been facing constant criticism over team selection and composition. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra is the latest the lambast Gambhir. Chopra asked a pertinent question. He asked when did Mohammed Siraj has now become a one-format player. He feels that Siraj is a good white-ball bowler and should have been playing.

‘Did he vanish from ODI cricket?’

"Can you understand what is happening with Mohammed Siraj? I cannot understand at all. I cannot wrap my head around the fact that he has become a one-format player,” he said.

"When he plays Test cricket, we are so effusive of him… but how did he vanish from ODI cricket? When did this happen?” he added.

The only logic behind keeping Siraj out is to give him rest. He has been playing non-stop Test cricket and that could be the only reason behind his absence from the white-ball scene.

Siraj's White-Ball Stat