Ashes 2025: Mitchell Starc Illuminates Perth Stadium, Smashes Multiple Records With Searing Performance Against England

Ashes 2025: Steve Smith-led Australia have locked horns against Ben Stokes' England in the first Test match of the ongoing Ashes 2025-2026 at the Perth Stadium, on Friday, November 21.

England won the toss and opted to bat against Australia in the first Test match. The Three Lions failed to put runs on the scoreboard after Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc displayed a brilliant performance.

Mitchell Starc Breaks Multiple Ashes Records

During England's first innings, Mitchell Starc picked up seven wickets in his 12.5-over spell, conceding 58 runs at an economy rate of 4.50. In the sixth delivery of the first over, Starc picked up his first wicket of the match after he dismissed Zak Crawley for a six-ball duck.

With his seven-wicket haul in the first innings, Mitchell Starc etched his name in the record books. The 35-year-old speedster broke multiple records with his fiery spell.

Starc registered his best individual figures of 7/58 in the Test format. 7/58 by the Australian pacer was also the best individual figures by a bowler at the Perth Stadium.

It was also the second seven-wicket haul for Australia at home in the Ashes in the 21st century. After former cricketer Craig McDermott's eight-wicket haul in 1990/91, Mitchell Starc became the first bowler to claim seven or more wickets on the opening day of the Ashes in Australia.

Mitchell Starc etched his name in history as the first left-arm fast bowler to claim 100 wickets in the Ashes. He now boasts 104 wickets at an impressive average of 26.08, including five five-wicket hauls.

Mitchell Starc's Numbers In Tests

Mitchell Starc made his Test debut in 2011 against New Zealand at the Gabba. Since then, Starc has played 101 Tests and 193 innings, taking 409 wickets at an economy rate of 3.42 and a bowling average of 26.7.