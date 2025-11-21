Updated 21 November 2025 at 14:16 IST
WATCH | Marnus Labuschagne-Brydon Carse Engage in Heated Banter During 1st Ashes Test in Perth
Ashes 2025: Marnus Labuschagne and Brydon Carse engaged in a heated banter on the opening day at Perth.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Ashes 2025: Things got heated in the middle during the opening day of the much-awaited Ashes 2025 at the Optus stadium in Perth when Brydon Carse was bowling to Marnus Labuschagne. The incident happened when Labuschagne left a in-swinging delivery from Carse. The English pacer had a word or two to say to Labuschagne, who did not take it lying down. Labuschagne charged at Carse aggressively and said something to him, which did not seem friendly at all. Here is the clip of the banter that has now gone viral on social space.
Labuschagne, who opened the innings - did not last long as he perished for merely nine runs. Jofra Archer clean bowled Labuschagne with a peach.
Sensational Starc
Earlier in the day, it was all about Mitchell Starc, who bagged a career-best. He picked up seven wickets to bundle England out for a paltry 172. England won the toss and opted to bat first but things did not go as per plan for them as they kept on losing wickets. No one could get a score of some relevance.
Starc truly got the ball to talk. Starc also picked up the wicket of Joe Root to complete 100 Ashes wickets. He became just the 21st bowler – and the 13th Australian – to reach 100 Ashes wickets. He took merely 23 Tests to hit the milestone. The Australian pacer also drew level with Curtly Ambrose’s 405 Test wickets, and now sits within touching distance of Wasim Akram’s 414, the most Test wickets by a left-arm fast bowler.
Australia, who are batting now, are 69 for four. Travis Head and Cameron Green are in the middle.
