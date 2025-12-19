Ashes 2025: Travis Head Registers Unique Landmark After Determined Century At Adelaide Oval, Joins Elite List Featuring Don Bradman

Australia vs England: Star Australian batter Travis Head etched his name in the record books following a gritty century in the ongoing third Test match of the Ashes 2025 against England, at the Adelaide Oval.

During Australia's second innings, Travis Head played a 142-run knock from 196 balls at a strike rate of 72.45. He smashed 13 fours and 2 sixes against the English bowling attack. At Stumps on Day 3, Head stayed unbeaten on the crease, alongside Alex Carey (52*).

Travis Head Scripts History At Adelaide Oval

Following his stupendous performance, Travis Head became the second Australian batter after Michael Clarke to smash four consecutive Test hundreds at the Adelaide Oval between January 2012 and December 2014. Earlier, Head scored centuries against the West Indies in 2022 (175) and 2024 (119). He also scored a century against India in 2024 (140). Now, Head continued his strong run in Adelaide with another hundred in his home stadium.

Travis Head joined a rare list of cricketers to score four back-to-back Test hundreds at a particular Australian venue. The list features Don Bradman (at Melbourne Cricket Ground from 1928 to 1932), Michael Clarke (at Adelaide from 2012 to 2014), Steve Smith (at MCG from 2014 to 2017), and English legend Wally Hammond (Sydney Cricket Ground from 1928 to 1936).

As of now, Travis Head has played eight Test matches and 11 innings at Adelaide Oval, scoring 786 runs at an average of 87.33, with four centuries and two fifties. His best score in Adelaide is 75.

Travis Head's Numbers In Tests

Travis Head made his Test debut against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium in 2018. In Tests, Head played 63 matches and 107 innings, scoring 4314 runs at a strike rate of 68.88 and an average of 43.14. He has 20 fifties and 11 Test hundreds for the Aussies.