Ashes Future Hangs In Balance As Chris Woakes Considers Rehab Over Surgery After Oval Injury

Chris Woakes is willing to take a risk in order to be fit for the upcoming Ashes series to be held later this year in Australia. Woakes appeared to have dislocated his shoulder on day one of the Oval Test while trying to save a boundary in the 5th Test match.

Chris Woakes Willing To Take Risk For Ashes

Woakes remained the only England bowler to have played all five Test matches, but the injury against India limited his opportunity as he didn't bowl in the remainder of the match. Woakes has undergone tests and scans and is awaiting reports to determine the extent of his injury. He braved his injury and came to bat to assist Gus Atkinson as England needed 17 runs to claim the series 3-1. Woakes' injury also ruled him out of the Hundred, and Matt Henry has replaced him in the Welsh Fire squad.

Woakes' injury has made him a serious doubt for the Australian tour but England fast bowler revealed he might opt for rehab rather than undergoing surgery. He told BBC Sport, "From what I've heard from physios and specialists is that the rehab of a surgery option would be closer to four months or three to four months. That's obviously touching on the Ashes and Australia so it makes it tricky.

"From a rehab point of view you can probably get it get it strong again within eight weeks. So that could be an option, but again obviously still waiting to get the full report on it."

India Bowlers Shone On Final Day At Oval

England needed 374 runs in the 4th innings and at one point, it looked like the home side would seal the series with Harry Brook and Joe Root sealing a 194-run partnership. But Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna didn't lose hope and came all guns blazing with their fiery attack on the English batters.