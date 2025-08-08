IND vs ENG: Chris Woakes Discusses His Climactic One-Handed Heroics At Thrilling Oval Test Against Team India

Chris Woakes comes out to bat with his arm in a sling after a shoulder injury earlier in the match on day five of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London | Image: AP

Chris Woakes, the English pacer, had admitted that there was no doubt that he would not step out on the field during the Oval Test.

The English pacer also revealed that they were hoping to cross the line alongside Gus Atkinson before Mohammed Siraj clipped his stumps to seal a win for Team India in the fifth test.

I

After being ruled out of action due to a shoulder injury, Chris Woakes appeared in the Hundred's broadcast. The 36-year-old admitted that they had been through a tough week after encountering some ups and downs in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

The English pacer's arm is still in the sling, and Woakes has revealed that he is waiting to see the full extent of the damage.

Chris Woakes admitted that he would have stepped up on the field irrespective of the situation. The English pacer also said the emotions were running high and he hoped to cross the finish line alongside Gus Atkinson. But the win wasn't just meant to be for England Cricket.

"Yeah, it's weird when you have an injury like that. You think your game's done and then, closer it goes. It was never a matter of whether I was going to be out there or not. It was just a matter of how I was gonna gonna approach it, and uh yeah, emotions were high.

"I was hoping that we could go over the line with Gus at the other end, and I wouldn't have to face a ball, but not to be, unfortunately," Chris Woakes said during the Sky Sports broadcast.

A

Chris Woakes had dislocated his shoulder during a fielding attempt on day one of the fifth test at The Oval. He attempted to stop the ball from going past the boundary ropes. But Woakes landed awkwardly on his shoulder, leading to him being taken out of the game.

Despite the gruesome injury, the England pacer was ready to put everything on the line against Team India in the nail-biting fifth test. He had come out to bat in the final moments of the game.