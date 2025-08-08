'It's August...': Stuart Broad Hits Back at Glenn McGrath's Shock '5-0' Ashes Prediction

The Ashes: Looks like the mind games have already started for the Ashes, which is still a few months away. Earlier in the day, we came to know that former Australian legend Glenn McGrath predicted the series scoreline. McGrath made a startling prediction of a 5-0 scoreline in favour of Australia. Hours after McGrath's remark went viral, former England legend Stuart Broad has hit back. Broad has very politely and possibly, a little cheekily reminded McGrath that it is still August and England have not even landed in the Southern Hemisphere.

‘It’s August’

Broad's response on X read: "It’s August!! At least let us land Glenn!"

Meanwhile, the world is getting eager to watch one of the oldest cricketing rivalries unfold in Australia later in the year.

Pointing out that he has never done well in Australia, McGrath in his interaction with the BBC, reckoned it will be an important Ashes for Joe Root.

“This series will be a big one for Root. He’s never really done that well in Australia — he’s not even got a 100 over there,” McGrath said. “Brook’s the one I’ve enjoyed watching… The Australians will need to get on him pretty early.”

The Ashes

It is a big Ashes series for England, who have not won the coveted trophy since 2015. It will not be an easy task for England to beat Australia, who won 4-0 in 2021-22 and have lost just two of their last 15 homes Test series.