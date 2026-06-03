Ashish Nehra to Replace Gautam Gambhir as India Coach? Sanjay Manjrekar Floats Idea

Team India: Is it time for Team India to think beyond Gautam Gambhir? And is it time to consider Ashish Nehra as Gambhir's successor? Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has floated an interesting idea. As per Manjrekar, Nehra is a rarity. The former batter also mentioned how Nehra helped Gujarat Titans rise in IPL.

Manjrekar Bats For Nehra as Coach

"Ashish Nehra is your hard-core, street-smart cricketer. If you talk cricket with him, he's not somebody who will get too emotional about it; he'll just be able to look at the problems that his team has," Manjrekar said on Sportstar.

"I love those kinds of coaches who are very clinical. He is a sharp reader of the game and somebody who doesn't think too much outside cricket or try to please somebody and play these games that you want to play to survive or keep certain people happy, and I think that is where the players see it," he added. "Not too much sophistication. You can see that he doesn't get affected by success as a coach. He wouldn't want to take too much credit; he's just a simple guy doing the hard yards quite easily and seems to love it," Manjrekar added.

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"I don't think he should come in as a bowling coach, because if he's a guy who has been the head coach and has got his team to do so well under different captains, then if he comes in, he should come in as the head coach," he concluded.

It would be interesting to see if the BCCI selectors take Manjrekar's adivise seriously or not.