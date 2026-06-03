Harsha Bhogle Condemns Fake Video of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Calls It 'Cruel And Mischievous'

IPL 2026: Thanks to his heroics in the recently-concluded IPL, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has become the toast of the nation and is being labeled as the next big thing in the sport. With so much of media glare on the 15-year-old living in the day-and-age of Artificial Intelligence and Deepfake videos - controversies are inevitable. A recent clip featuring Sooryavanshi that is going viral on social space, it also has ace broadcaster Harsha Bhogle as the emcee of the event. The fake video shows Harsha asking him if he wanted to become a "king" like Kohli. And then Sooryavanshi goes on to call Kohli ‘selfish and slow’. The clip is fake and now Harsha has cleared the air.

‘It is cruel and mischievous’

"There is a fake dubbed clip of me and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi doing the rounds on social media. It depicts Vaibhav as being rude and cocky. Neither was that question asked nor was there an answer like that. It is cruel and mischievous, especially towards a young kid who has been very respectful in his few interactions," Harsha wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Toast of The Nation

The 15-year-old finished the IPL 2026 campaign as the tournament's highest run-scorer with 776 runs to his name in just 16 games. All these runs came at a staggering strike rate of 237. He also hit the second-fastest century in IPL history this season and came very close to edging Chris Gayle's fastest-century feat as well.

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