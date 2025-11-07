World Champions Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol Receive Warm Public Reception Following Women's World Cup Glory

Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India clinched a historic 52-run win over South Africa in the summit clash at the Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on Sunday, November 2.

India Thrash South Africa To Win Women's World Cup 2025

The Women in Blue etched their name in history after they clinched their maiden World Cup trophy after beating the Proteas.

Shafali Verma was named the 'Player of the Match' following her all-round brilliance in the summit clash against South Africa. Verma scored 87 runs from 78 balls in the first innings. She also picked up two wickets in her seven-over spell while restricting the given target.

Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh, and Harleen Deol Receive Warm Welcome

Days after the iconic win, star players Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh, and Harleen Deol returned to their respective hometowns and received a grand welcome from the public.

Earlier on Friday, November 7, a roadshow was held to welcome the Indian all-rounder Amanjot Kaur in Chandigarh. A Large number of people gathered to welcome the World Cup winner.

In the Women's World Cup 2025, Amanjot Kaur played seven matches and scored 146 runs at a strike rate of 83.90 and an average of 36.50. She also picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 6.54 and a bowling average of 45.66 after taking part in seven innings.

Meanwhile, Indian batter Harleen Deol received a grand welcome in Mohali in Punjab after India's triumph in the Women's World Cup 2025.

Harleen Deol played seven matches and five innings, scoring 169 runs at an average of 33.80 and a strike rate of 75.11. She hammered 19 fours and two sixes in the recently concluded marquee event.

On the other hand, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh received a grand welcome in her hometown, Siliguri. A long roadshow was organized to celebrate Richa's performance in the Women's World Cup 2025.