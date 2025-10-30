Updated 30 October 2025 at 10:40 IST
'Ashwathama Will be Back': Fans React With Love For Shreyas Iyer Over His Latest Recovery Post
Shreyas Iyer Injury: India's ODI vice-captain, Shreyas Iyer, is now back on the road to recovery and he has confirmed it himself over a social media post.
Shreyas Iyer Injury: India's vice-captain Shreyas Iyer picked up a freak injury during the third and final ODI at Sydney and then was in a local hospital. Now that the surgery is done, and he is out of danger - Iyer took to social media and shared the good piece of news with his fans. He thanked his fans for all the love and prayers they did while he was battling his injury. He also confirmed that he is getting better with every passing day.
Taking to X, Iyer wrote, "I'm currently in the recovery process and getting better, every passing day. I'm deeply grateful to see all the kind wishes and support I've received - it truly means a lot. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts."
Fans are now reacting to Iyer's post with love. Some have even gone to the extent of referring to him as the ‘Ashwathama’. Ashvatthama is a character in the ancient Hindu epic Mahabharata. He is the son of Drona, the royal preceptor to the Kuru princess — the Pandavas and the Kauravas.
'Ashwathama Will be Back'
Iyer Comeback
Meanwhile, multiple reports claim Iyer will not be able to be back in action before two months.
It is also learnt that he is recovering quickly. One thing is for certain, he would be missing the home ODIs against South Africa which takes place in roughly a month. After the SA home series, India will host New Zealand next - fans would be hoping he makes a comeback in that series.
