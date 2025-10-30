Updated 30 October 2025 at 10:16 IST
Shreyas Iyer Likely To Be Out Of Action For Two Months, Here's List Of Series That The ODI Vice-Captain Might Miss
Shreyas Iyer suffered a ruptured spleen injury during the third ODI against Australia. The BCCI medical team has constantly been monitoring the vice-captain's progress
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
India's ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer ended up injuring himself during the third fifty-over game that was played between India and Australia. India ended up winning the game, but the star batter was rushed to the hospital. During the third India vs Australia ODI, Iyer had pulled off a stellar catch to dismiss Alex Carey. Iyer had to run backwards and cover a lot of ground before he completed the catch; in the process, he fell on his ribs awkwardly and caused himself a serious injury.
Shreyas Iyer To Be Out Of Action For Two Months: Reports
After suffering a ruptured spleen during the third ODI against Australia, it is being reported that the ODI vice-captain will be out of action for two months. Iyer, who was reportedly admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), is now stable and the BCCI's medical team is in constant touch with the doctors, and they are monitoring the player's daily progress.
As reported by RevSportz, the two months injury layoff means that the ODI vice-captain will miss the three-match series against South Africa, and if he fails to regain full fitness by the time New Zealand tour India, then he will also have to miss the three-ODI games that the Kiwis will play against the 'Men in Blue' in the month of January. Unfortunately, the injury will restrict the ODI vice-captain from making his way into the Indian T20I side. India will play their last T20I series against New Zealand before they head to play the T20 World Cup at home, in the month of February.
Advertisement
This means that Shreyas Iyer will be seen playing for India in the month of July next year. India will travel to England next year after the culmination of IPL 2026.
Advertisement
Shreyas Iyer Shares His Health Update
The ODI vice-captain recently took to his Instagram to share the latest update around his injury. In his social media post, Iyer wrote that he is getting better with every passing day and has also thanked his fans and well-wishers for keeping him in their thoughts.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 30 October 2025 at 10:16 IST