Shreyas Iyer Likely To Be Out Of Action For Two Months, Here's List Of Series That The ODI Vice-Captain Might Miss

India's ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer ended up injuring himself during the third fifty-over game that was played between India and Australia. India ended up winning the game, but the star batter was rushed to the hospital. During the third India vs Australia ODI, Iyer had pulled off a stellar catch to dismiss Alex Carey. Iyer had to run backwards and cover a lot of ground before he completed the catch; in the process, he fell on his ribs awkwardly and caused himself a serious injury.

Shreyas Iyer To Be Out Of Action For Two Months: Reports

After suffering a ruptured spleen during the third ODI against Australia, it is being reported that the ODI vice-captain will be out of action for two months. Iyer, who was reportedly admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), is now stable and the BCCI's medical team is in constant touch with the doctors, and they are monitoring the player's daily progress.

As reported by RevSportz, the two months injury layoff means that the ODI vice-captain will miss the three-match series against South Africa, and if he fails to regain full fitness by the time New Zealand tour India, then he will also have to miss the three-ODI games that the Kiwis will play against the 'Men in Blue' in the month of January. Unfortunately, the injury will restrict the ODI vice-captain from making his way into the Indian T20I side. India will play their last T20I series against New Zealand before they head to play the T20 World Cup at home, in the month of February.

Advertisement

This means that Shreyas Iyer will be seen playing for India in the month of July next year. India will travel to England next year after the culmination of IPL 2026.

ALSO READ | Shreyas Iyer Shares Medical Update For First Time After Suffering Spleen Injury

Advertisement

Shreyas Iyer Shares His Health Update

Shreyas Iyer shares his latest health update | Image: Instagram/@shreyasiyer96