BCCI Faces Backlash Over Sanju Samson's Batting Position in T20Is: 'Send Him at No. 11'

Ind vs Aus: Sanju Samson has been opening the batting in T20Is for a complete season, before Shubman Gill was drafted into the side as the vice-captain and was made to open the batting. What that meant was Samson had to be pushed down the order which drew a lot of flak. Former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth is the latest to take a jibe at the Indian board over the treatment of Samson. Gutted with the constant switch in his batting position, Srikkanth said the board might as well make him bat at No. 11.

‘May send him at 11’

"The guy who's most unlucky is Sanju Samson. He was scoring centuries as an opener. But now they send him everywhere from 3 to 8. If given an opportunity, they may send him at 11 also. So a person like Sanju also will feel bad, having done so well at the top. But he has no option but to be tight-lipped and bat wherever the team asks him to," Srikkanth said on YouTube.

"The only good thing is he did well at 5 in the Asia Cup. It's a good sign for him because now Sanju is the automatic choice as the first wicketkeeper for the T20 World Cup. He is sure to bat at No. 5," he added.

Samson at No. 5

Now, Samson is being looked at as a middle-order batter. And it is no secret that the mindset of an opener is extremely different from that of a middle-order batter. Samson has time and again said that he is a team player and is fine with any position as long as he is able to contribute for the side.