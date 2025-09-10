Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma Marks Historic Milestone in T20Is, Joins Elusive List Featuring Rohit Sharma, Sanju Samson

Asia Cup 2025: India clinched a dominating nine-wicket win over the United Arab Emirates in the second match of the Asia Cup 2025, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, on Wednesday, September 10.

It was an easy win for the Men in Blue as they needed to chase just a 58-run target.

Abhishek Sharma Registers Unique Feat In T20Is

India openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill gave the Men in Blue a blitz start in the second inning. In the first two balls of the second inning, Abhishek Sharma hammered a six and a four, respectively. A 48-run opening partnership helped India chase down the target in just 4.3 overs.

During India's first match of the Asia Cup 2025, opener Abhishek Sharma registered a unique feat in the T20Is. Abhishek became the fourth Indian cricketer to start a T20I innings with six. The 25-year-old joined the elusive list of Indian batters, which includes Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Sanju Samson.

On Wednesday, September 10, Abhishek Sharma played a 30-run knock from 16 balls. He hammered two fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 187.50. The youngster's time on the crease came to an end in the fourth over after Junaid Siddique dismissed him.

Abhishek Sharma's Stats In T20Is

The 25-year-old made his India debut in the T20Is in 2024 against Zimbabwe. In the 20-over format for India, Abhishek played 18 matches, amassing 565 runs at a strike rate of 193.50 and an average of 33.24. He has hammered two centuries in the T20Is so far.

Recapping the match, India won the toss and decided to bowl against the UAE.

Kuldeep Yadav's four-fer and Shivam Dube's three-wicket haul helped India bundle the UAE out for 57 in the 13.1 overs. Alishan Sharafu and Muhammad Waseem solidified a 26-run opening partnership, giving UAE hope. But after Kuldeep Yadav came into the attack, the UAE's hope was shattered.

In his 2.1-over spell, Kuldeep Yadav picked four wickets, giving just seven runs at an economy rate of 3.20.