Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma Overlooked! 30-Year-Old Clinches Impact Player of The Match Award Following India's Thrilling Win Over Sri Lanka

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India sealed a thrilling victory over Charith Asalanka's Sri Lanka in the Super Over at the Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday, September 26.

In the first inning, India opener Abhishek Sharma played a stunning 61-run knock from 31 balls at a strike rate of 196.77. The youngster hammered eight fours and two sixes during his time on the crease.

Abhishek Sharma's blitz knock helped the Men in Blue cross the 200-run mark in the first inning.

Even after the stunning performance in the game, the 25-year-old failed to bag the 'Impact Player of the Match' award.

30-Year-Old Batter Wins 'Impact Player of the Match' Award

After the match ended, Team India physiotherapist, Yogesh Parmar, handed over the 'Impact Player of the Match' award to India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson for all-around performance in the game.

Sanju Samson played a 39-run knock from 23 balls at a strike rate of 169.57. The keeper-batter hammered one four and three sixes during his time on the crease against Sri Lanka.

At the Asia Cup 2025, the 30-year-old played six matches and three innings, scoring 108 runs at an average of 36.00 and a strike rate of 127.06. The right-handed batter slammed five fours and six sixes in the ongoing tournament.

Sanju Samson made his T20I debut in 2015 against Zimbabwe at Harare. Following that, the 30-year-old played 48 matches and 41 innings, scoring 969 runs at a strike rate of 149.07 and an average of 26.18.

Team India's Voyage At Asia Cup 2025

The Men in Blue are the only side at the Asia Cup 2025 who have stayed unbeaten in the tournament. Team India were placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Oman. Suryakumar Yadav's side topped Group A standings with six points and a net run rate of +3.547.