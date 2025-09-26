Harmanpreet Kaur Thrilled To Captain India On Home Soil In Women's World Cup: 'Can't Get Bigger Than This'

A rejuvenated India will look to stamp their authority when they open their ICC Women's World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka on September 30. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, the Women In Blue will be adamant to end their prolonged drought of an ICC title.

Harmanpreet Kaur Outlined India's World Cup Hopes

India encountered disappointment in 2005 and 2007 when they finished runner-up. But on the back of their stupendous form, they certainly can fancy their chances against the likes of Australia and England. Earlier, Rohit Sharma and Co. failed to get past the hurdle when they lost to Australia in the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad.

But Harmanpreet Kaur insisted they don't want to take any pressure and want to just enjoy the game. She told reporters, "It is my fifth ODI World Cup, and getting to lead the team in a home World Cup, it can't be bigger than this. It's a home World Cup, but we do not want to put any pressure on ourselves. Our primary goal is to enjoy cricket. The 2017 World Cup was a game-changing World Cup for us that brought a lot of awareness in India. Now, we have a big bunch of talent, and the Women's Premier League also played a big role in our lives. Every year has brought so much positivity to our cricket. I do not think any player can explain how it feels when the national anthem is being played. It is a very proud moment for me."

India Surely Will Start As One Of The Favourites

India lost to Australia 2-1 in the recently concluded three-match ODI series and despite the loss, there have certainly been a number of positives. Smriti Mandhana's form has definitely provided India with an added edge, while Kranti Goud's emergence means India will have an in-depth bowling unit at their disposal.