Asia Cup 2025: Ace India Spinner Honoured With Impact Player Medal For Match-Turning Spell During Super 4s Clash vs BAN

Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of Rishad Hossain with his teammates during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Dubai International Cricket Stadium | Image: AP

Asia Cup 2025: Team India continues its undefeated run in the Asia Cup 2025 tournament with a convincing win over Bangladesh. Despite the visible errors and improbable batting order changes, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue did a fair job restricting the BAN batters.

The Indian spin arsenal unleashed its web of dominance to trap the Bangladesh batters and help the team advance to the summit clash. Their sound position on the Super 4 points table has kept them way ahead of the remaining three teams in action.

Kuldeep Yadav Crowned As New Impact Player For Bangladesh Clash

Following the match, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a behind-the-scenes look from the team dressing room after the win over Bangladesh. As the customary Impact Player medal ceremony took place, the team looked gleeful following their match.

Head Coach Gautam Gambhir brought in Hari Prasad Mohan, the team performance analyst, to present the Impact Player Medal to ace leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav. His clinical 3/18 spell against Bangladesh was game-changing for Team India.

In his speech, Kuldeep Yadav emphasised picking up the middle-order wickets and controlling the overs, which helped them gain the edge over the opposition.

The wrist spinner wants the team to carry a similar intensity in their upcoming clash against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup Super 4s.

Team India March Into The Asia Cup Final Following Win Over Bangladesh

Team India put up a firm performance with the bat, with Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill going all guns blazing from the start. However, things slowed down after the openers fell as the middle-order looked shaky.

But Hardik Pandya put up a clinical effort, and Axar Patel's key contributions helped them reach 168/6 after 20 overs.

Bangladesh, too, started with good momentum and looked to attack from the get-go. But the Indian bowlers managed to restrict them from going big.

Kuldeep Yadav clinched a three-wicket haul, while Varun Chakaravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah scalped two wickets each. Axar Patel and Tilak Varma also picked a wicket each, while Suryakumar Yadav's classy run-out attempt helped them restrict Bangladesh to 127.