Updated 25 September 2025 at 16:31 IST
Asia Cup 2025: Ace India Spinner Honoured With Impact Player Medal For Match-Turning Spell During Super 4s Clash vs BAN
India continued their unbeaten Asia Cup 2025 run with a win over Bangladesh. Kuldeep Yadav’s 3/18 earned him the Impact Player Medal. The team now eyes Sri Lanka in the Super 4s with high intensity.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Asia Cup 2025: Team India continues its undefeated run in the Asia Cup 2025 tournament with a convincing win over Bangladesh. Despite the visible errors and improbable batting order changes, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue did a fair job restricting the BAN batters.
The Indian spin arsenal unleashed its web of dominance to trap the Bangladesh batters and help the team advance to the summit clash. Their sound position on the Super 4 points table has kept them way ahead of the remaining three teams in action.
Kuldeep Yadav Crowned As New Impact Player For Bangladesh Clash
Following the match, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a behind-the-scenes look from the team dressing room after the win over Bangladesh. As the customary Impact Player medal ceremony took place, the team looked gleeful following their match.
Head Coach Gautam Gambhir brought in Hari Prasad Mohan, the team performance analyst, to present the Impact Player Medal to ace leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav. His clinical 3/18 spell against Bangladesh was game-changing for Team India.
Also Read: BCCI Chief Selector Clears Up Rumors Linking Shreyas Iyer To India’s ODI Helm: 'Haven't Discussed ODI Format Yet'
In his speech, Kuldeep Yadav emphasised picking up the middle-order wickets and controlling the overs, which helped them gain the edge over the opposition.
The wrist spinner wants the team to carry a similar intensity in their upcoming clash against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup Super 4s.
Team India March Into The Asia Cup Final Following Win Over Bangladesh
Team India put up a firm performance with the bat, with Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill going all guns blazing from the start. However, things slowed down after the openers fell as the middle-order looked shaky.
But Hardik Pandya put up a clinical effort, and Axar Patel's key contributions helped them reach 168/6 after 20 overs.
Also Read: R Ashwin Joins Sydney Thunder In Historic Move, Star Spinner Set To Feature In BBL For Next Two Seasons
Bangladesh, too, started with good momentum and looked to attack from the get-go. But the Indian bowlers managed to restrict them from going big.
Kuldeep Yadav clinched a three-wicket haul, while Varun Chakaravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah scalped two wickets each. Axar Patel and Tilak Varma also picked a wicket each, while Suryakumar Yadav's classy run-out attempt helped them restrict Bangladesh to 127.
The Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India marches into the Asia Cup 2025 Final with a win, and their opponents will be determined after the BAN vs PAK super 4s clash tonight.
Stay updated with IPL 2025, from the latest Live Score, Match Schedule, Most Runs and Wickets, to live cricket scores for all matches. Get the latest sports news and comprehensive cricket coverage, all in one place.