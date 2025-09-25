R Ashwin Joins Sydney Thunder In Historic Move, Star Spinner Set To Feature In BBL For Next Two Seasons

Sydney Thunder have announced that Ravichandran Ashwin has joined the Big Bash League franchise. The star spinner becomes the first male Indian player to be seen in the premier Australian T20 tournament. BCCI doesn't allow contracted Indian players to take part in other franchise leagues apart from the IPL.

Ashwin had already retired from international cricket during the Australia series last year and also bid adieu to IPL. BBL side, Sydney Thunder issued a statement confirming the development.

"Indian legend Ravichandran Ashwin has created history, joining Sydney Thunder for KFC BBL|15.

"The Thunder Nation will welcome the biggest overseas signing since the League’s inception, with Ashwin set to become the first male player to have represented India to join a BBL club.

“Ashwin will enter Thunder’s line up in early January and ignite the club’s push to play in back-to-back BBL Finals.”

R Ashwin Could Also Be Seen In ILT20

Earlier, Ashwin had also registered himself for the ILT20 auction and set a base price of USD 120,000, the highest for any player. The auction will be held in Dubai on October 1. Should he be picked up, he will be seen participating in his 2nd franchise league after IPL. ILT20 generally runs between the first week of December and the first week of January. It could mean Ashwin is expected to miss the first few matches as the BBL is set to start on December 14.

Ashwin will be led by former Australian international David Warner, while Trevor Bayliss has been in charge of the Thunder. Thunder will be desperate to match their City rivals, the Sydney Sixers, who have two more BBL titles in their tally.