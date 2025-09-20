Asia Cup 2025: After Oman’s Spirited Display Against India, Captain Suryakumar Yadav Gives Uplifting Words | WATCH

Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav gave credit where it was due to the Oman players following their performance in the Asia Cup group stage clash.

It was a nervy encounter at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi as the Jatinder Singh-led side pulled off a solid effort against the Men in Blue.

Even though Team India won and remains undefeated in the competition, Oman's performance received applause from all over, including the Indian T20I captain.

Suryakumar Yadav Commends Oman’s Fight and Boosts Team Morale

Following the Asia Cup group stage encounter at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Suryakumar Yadav met the Oman camp to acknowledge their performance in the match.

In a video shared by the BCCI on social media, the Indian captain was seen sharing some helpful wisdom and also offering a lot of encouragement to the Omani cricketers for their performance.

The players and support staff of the Oman National Cricket Team surrounded captain Suryakumar Yadav as he presented his knowledge.

The Oman camp also expressed that they are gearing up for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifiers.

However, Suryakumar Yadav clarified and said, "This team is ready for the World Cup Qualifier," which met with a lot of applause and smiles. It was the ultimate display of sportsmanship between the two nations.

"The brand of cricket that you guys played, the taste of it, remember that taste. When you guys wake up tomorrow, remember what brand of cricket we played. Remember this and keep moving forward," India captain Suryakumar Yadav added.

Team India Remains Undefeated, Oman Showcases Clinical Brilliance In Asia Cup 2025

Team India treated the final group-stage competition as their dress rehearsal for the Super 4 stage. With a new batting order and putting eight bowlers in action, it was all about experimentation in the game.

After Team India posted 188 runs despite losing key wickets, the challenge was for Oman to step up. But their top-order delivered a solid performance, and the Indian bowlers were scrambling for wickets as panic set in.

After Hardik Pandya caught a screamer of a catch on the boundary ropes, the dominoes came crashing down, and Team India regained dominance in the competition.