IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur-Led Side To Don Special Jersey In Series Decider To Be Played At Arun Jaitley Stadium

The India Women vs Australia Women ODI series is all set for a thrilling finish. The ongoing series currently stands tied with both the teams winning one game each in the series. The first two games of the ongoing three-match series were played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. The series decider will now be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Harmanpreet Kaur And Co. To Don Special Pink Jersey

In the series decider that will be played between India and Australia, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will be donning a special pink jersey. The players of the Indian team will wear the special jerseys to spread breast cancer awareness. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a clip of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and other India stars wearing the special jersey to announce the same.

"#Thanks a Dot! TeamIndia will be wearing special pink-coloured jerseys in the Third ODI today to promote Breast Cancer Awareness", wrote the Indian cricket team while making the announcement. The upcoming Women's ODI World Cup will be hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The 'Women in Blue' will play their first ODI World Cup game against Sri Lanka on September 30, 2025.

"We are happy that we played good cricket - that is what we discussed in the last team meeting, to stick to our plans and keep doing those things again and again. We talk about keeping things simple and clear, and that is something that always works for us", said Harmanpreet Kaur after winning the second ODI of the India vs Australia series.

Smriti Mandhana Finds Impeccable Form Ahead Of ODI World Cup