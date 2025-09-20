Sunil Gavaskar Stands By Suryakumar Yadav's Choice To Drop Down The Order Against Oman: 'He Is An Innovative Thinker'

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has backed up Suryakumar Yadav's decision to bat down the order and let the bowlers bat ahead in the match against Oman.

Fans were left perplexed after Team India consistently lost wickets against Oman, but India captain Suryakumar Yadav pushed himself down the order for the others to bat first.

Even though Team India defeated Oman by 21 runs, Suryakumar Yadav's decision to reshuffle the batting order was perplexing.

Sunil Gavaskar Defends Suryakumar Yadav;s Captaincy Calls During Oman Clash

Sunil Gavaskar backed the India captain's decision to put himself down the order and claimed that his performance against Pakistan indicates that SKY does not need to bat in the dress rehearsal clash.

The former Indian cricketer also heaped praise on captain Suryakumar Yadav's eccentric thinking, which has helped win matches in the past.

"He may have thought that Kuldeep Yadav's batting could come in handy if India lose quick wickets in one of the matches. Perhaps that's why he may have sent Kuldeep in to bat.

"He is a very unorthodox thinker. We saw in Sri Lanka that he himself bowled and also gave Rinku Singh the ball. He turned the game, which seemed to have slipped away, on its head and won India the match. He is an innovative thinker. Maybe that's why he did not bat and sent in Kuldeep and Arshdeep Singh," Gavaskar said during an appearance on Sony Sports.

India Secures Win Over Gutsy Oman In Dress Rehearsal Clash

The dress rehearsal action for Team India became a thrilling game after Oman stood and delivered in the game. The Jatinder Singh-led side put in a sound performance against a full-member nation, showcasing clinical potential with the bat and ball.

Team India also looked good with the bat, with Abhishek Sharma's strong start and Sanju Samson's gritty half-century to keep the momentum going.

The sudden rotations by Team India would indicate that they were testing all the players while in action against Oman.