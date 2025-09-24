IND vs BAN: Here's A Look At India And Bangladesh's Head-To-Head Records Prior To The Crucial Super Four Asia Cup 2025 Clash

It has been over 340 days since India played Bangladesh in a T20I game. Bangladesh had visited India last year for a three-match T20I series which did not really end well for them. The last time Bangladesh locked horns with India in the shortest international format, Sanju Samson had played a stellar 111-run knock from just 47 balls, skipper Suryakumar Yadav had belted the Bangladesh bowlers for 75 runs from 35 balls, and Ravi Bishnoi had claimed 3 wickets as India defeated their arch-rivals by a whopping 133 runs.

India vs Bangladesh: Here's A Look At Their Head-To-Head Records

The equation is pretty simple for both India and Bangladesh ahead of their Super 4 clash of Asia Cup. The winner goes on to play the final that will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on September 28, 2025. Interestingly, the last time India and Bangladesh played a final of the T20I Asia Cup was in 2016, against each other.

India currently are the only team in the tournament who are still unbeaten, and they look like the favourites to win this contest as well. Let's have a look at how both these teams have fared against each other in the shortest international format of the game.

Total matches played: 17

17 India won: 16

16 Bangladesh won: 1

Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka in their previous Super 4 clash of the ongoing Asia Cup. India, on the other hand, are also entering this clash by winning their previous game. Bangladesh will be wary of the challenge that Indian openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill possess, and they will be wary of the challenges that they have at their disposal.

India Eye A Place In The Asia Cup Final