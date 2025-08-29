Asia Cup 2025: BCCI Makes Surprise Exclusion As Five Cricketers Miss Out From India's Travel Plans For UAE Trip

India's Suryakumar Yadav and teammates walk back to the pavilion after the team loses to South Africa by 3 wickets in the 2nd T20 match, at St George's Park in Gqeberha | Image: ANI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made a key decision regarding Team India ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 tournament.

The Indian Cricket Board had decided that five players would not be part of the travelling squad.

Ajit Agarkar, chief selector of the BCCI, recently announced the 15-man squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025.

He also named five standby players for the tournament, which features stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Prasidh Krishna.

Team India Standby Players To Not Travel With Main Squad During Asia Cup: Report

Team India is all set to be in action in T20I cricket at the upcoming ACC Asia Cup 2025. With Suryakumar Yadav leading the charge, Shubman Gill will serve as the deputy for the Men in Blue.

The Indian side is the defending champion, having defeated Sri Lanka in the 2023 Asia Cup in the ODI format. Mohammed Siraj helped seal a historic win over the Lankan Lions.

Notably, the BCCI has decided that the standby players — Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar and Yashasvi Jaiswal — would not be travelling with the 15-man squad.

When asked whether any standby players would be part of Team India's training in the UAE, a senior BCCI official highlighted the board's decision.

“No, the standby players will not be travelling with the main squad to Dubai,” the senior official said to PTI.

Why Did The BCCI Make Such A Call For Asia Cup 2025?

Team India had multiple backup players touring with them throughout the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. Stars like Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill and others were seen with the team as they travelled the US and West Indies.

But this time, the BCCI has decided that the standby players would not travel with the main squad to keep the travelling unit slim.

Another clinical aspect is that the ACC tournament is taking place in the UAE, which cuts considerable travel time. Unlike the US and the Caribbean, reaching the UAE is easy, as the flight duration is much shorter.

The backups would be put to use only if there is an injury, and Team India would have to replace the player.