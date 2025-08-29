Rohit Sharma To Undergo Assessments At BCCI CoE This September, Indian ODI Star To 'Fine-Tune' Preparations: Report

India's Captain Rohit Sharma in action during the ICC Champions Trophy, 2025 final match against New Zealand, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai | Image: ANI

Rohit Sharma, the ODI captain for the Indian Cricket Team, is expected to undergo assessments and fitness tests at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

The Indian skipper sealed two consecutive ICC title wins after standing triumphant in the T20 World Cup 2024 and the Champions Trophy 2025, establishing his dominance in white-ball cricket.

However, Rohit Sharma has become a one-format player after announcing his retirement from T20 Internationals and Test cricket.

Rohit Sharma To Report To The BCCI CoE In September: Report

Team India has capped unrivalled dominance in white-ball cricket, courtesy of Rohit Sharma's clever leadership skills and raw hitting abilities.

After calling time on T20Is and Test cricket, Rohit is expected to be in action for Team India in One-Day Internationals, a format he has mastered himself over the years.

According to a TOI report, Rohit Sharma will check in at the BCCI CoE on September 13 for some fitness assessments.

The Indian ODI cricketer would star there for a couple of days and prepare himself for India's upcoming white-ball tour.

"Rohit will be at the BCCI's CoE from September 13 for fitness tests. He will be based here for two-three days and will also practice at the facility to fine-tune his preparations for the Australia white-ball tour in November.

"With the CoE also staging the Duleep Trophy final at its main ground (A) from September 11-15, Rohit will undergo fitness tests and train at a different ground at the same facility," the reports quoted as saying by the sources.

Rohit Sharma Has Already Started Training To Become Match Ready

Ahead of Team India's away tour of Australia, Rohit Sharma has already started putting in the hard yards in training. Alongside his close friend and coach Abhishek Nayar, the Indian ODI skipper has been working out in the gym.

Rohit Sharma last featured in action for the Mumbai Indians in the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League.

In ODI cricket, he led Team India in the ICC Champions Trophy and won the title after defeating New Zealand in the summit clash.