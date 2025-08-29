Shubman Gill Starts Training For Asia Cup 2025 With a Virat Kohli-Like Cover Drive | WATCH VIDEO

Asia Cup 2025: We are roughly a little over a week away from the start of the much-awaited continental tournament. India's T20 vice-captain Shubman Gill, who was leading the Test side in England, has resumed training so that he can adapt well to the shortest format easily. A clip of Gill surfaced on social space on Friday afternoon and has since gone viral. In the clip, you can see Gill play a trademark Virat Kohli cover-drive.

He moved his foot towards the ball and then allowed his hands to take over. The shot shows that Gill is in good form and the shot he played must be reminding fans of Kohli, who is not part of India's Asia Cup 2025 squad.

WATCH VIDEO

It would firstly be interesting to see at what spot does Gill play. Initially, it was believed he may not be picked as the T20 Indian side has a settled top-order. But, he could not be ignored after his ominous show in England. Most reckon he may open with Abhishek Sharma. But for that to happen, Samson may lose his opening slot.

India Start Overwhelming Favourites

Without any doubt, India will start as overwhelming favourites in the eight-nation tournament in the UAE. The event starts from September 9 and India will play their opener against the UAE on the following day.