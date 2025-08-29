Shubman Gill Starts Training For Asia Cup 2025 With a Virat Kohli-Like Cover Drive | WATCH VIDEO

Republic World
Updated 29 August 2025 at 15:55 IST

Asia Cup 2025: India's T20 vice-captain Shubman Gill has been in prime form lately and now he would like to do the same in the shortest format.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli
Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli | Image: @AhmedGT_/ANI
Asia Cup 2025: We are roughly a little over a week away from the start of the much-awaited continental tournament. India's T20 vice-captain Shubman Gill, who was leading the Test side in England, has resumed training so that he can adapt well to the shortest format easily. A clip of Gill surfaced on social space on Friday afternoon and has since gone viral. In the clip, you can see Gill play a trademark Virat Kohli cover-drive. 

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma To Undergo Assessments At BCCI CoE This September: Report

He moved his foot towards the ball and then allowed his hands to take over. The shot shows that Gill is in good form and the shot he played must be reminding fans of Kohli, who is not part of India's Asia Cup 2025 squad. 

WATCH VIDEO

It would firstly be interesting to see at what spot does Gill play. Initially, it was believed he may not be picked as the T20 Indian side has a settled top-order. But, he could not be ignored after his ominous show in England. Most reckon he may open with Abhishek Sharma. But for that to happen, Samson may lose his opening slot. 

ALSO READ: Rohit or Kohli - Who is Better? Ex-WI Star Dodges Question Smartly

India Start Overwhelming Favourites

Without any doubt, India will start as overwhelming favourites in the eight-nation tournament in the UAE. The event starts from September 9 and India will play their opener against the UAE on the following day. 

After that, they take on Pakistan in a high-profile game in Dubai. Suryakumar Yadav would be in charge of the Indian side. India would certainly be expected to go all the way. The summit clash of the continental event is scheduled to take place in Dubai on September 28. 

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 29 August 2025 at 15:48 IST

