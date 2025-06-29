Will India And Pakistan Feature Together In Asia Cup 2025? Here's What You Need To Know

Uncertainty is hovering over the future of the Asia Cup 2025. In the aftermath of the heinous Pahalgam attack, the relationship between India and Pakistan nosedived sharply and calls to boycott all kinds of cricket matches have been very fierce from all sections of the country.

Asia Cup 2025 Set To Commence In September

The last tournament featuring both India and Pakistan was conducted in a hybrid mode. Pakistan was the original host of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, but matches involving India took place in Dubai, with Rohit Sharma's men ending up winning their 3rd Champions Trophy title by beating New Zealand in the final earlier this year. Now it has emerged that the Asia Cup could be held in September. As per a Cricbuzz report, the Asian Cricket Council remains optimistic about conducting the Asia Cup from September 10. This edition of the tournament will be played in the T20 format, and both India and Pakistan are expected to play a part.

UAE Remains The Frontrunner As Potential Host For Asia Cup 2025

Despite India being the original host, it has been learnt that the ACC has already made up their mind to conduct the tournament at a neutral venue, and the UAE remains at pole position. To avenge the Pahalgam attack, India launched Operation Sindoor targeting the terrorist camps and launchpads in Pakistan and PoK. India last travelled to Pakistan in 2008, and since then, they haven't played on Pakistani soil. But the Men In Green have visited India on multiple occasions during various ICC tournaments.