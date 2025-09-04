Asia Cup 2025 Discards Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal Fail to Impress in Duleep Trophy 2025 Semi Final

Asia Cup 2025: The Board of Control of Cricket in India announced the Asia Cup 2025 squad a few days back and the big talking point was the non-selection of Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Everyone was surprised as they had a sensational IPL season and seemed to be certainties all along. There was much talk over why were they ignored from the continental tournament.

Iyer, Jaiswal Fail

With both of them featuring in the ongoing Duleep Trophy semi-final, they were expected to get among the runs and prove a point to the selectors. Unfortunately, they could not get among the runs in the ongoing Duleep Trophy semis between West Zone and Central Zone at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground B in Bengaluru. Opting to bat first, Jaiswal opened the innings, but perished in the very first over. Khaleel Ahmed picked up the prized scalp of Jaiswal for four runs. Jaiswal was trapped leg-before wicket.

Once Jaiswal was gone, eyes were on Shreyas Iyer to see how he fares. Iyer got a start as he hit a few boundaries to get going, but he too perished for 25 off 28 balls. Khaleel Ahmed clean bowled Iyer.

ALSO READ: Amit Mishra Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket

Gaikwad Shines

While Iyer and Jaiswal failed to impress, Ruturaj Gaikwad got among the runs. At the time of filing the copy, Gaikwad was well on course to getting a three-figure mark.