Sanju Samson at No. 5 is a Waste; Gautam Gambhir Promoting Him at No. 3 Makes More Sense

Asia Cup 2025: For those who have played leather-ball cricket or cricket at any level would realise that the job of the opener requires a specialist. Not everyone can play the new-swinging ball and hence it is a tad-bit unfair on Sanju Samson that he, being an opener, has to bat at No. 5. During the game against Pakistan, Samson scored 13 off 17 balls and looked a little clueless not knowing how to approach the situation. His 17-ball stay was laced with one boundary and finally he was clean bowled by Haris Rauf trying to play a big shot.

Promote Samson to No. 3

To make it trickier for him, he had to bat when the ball was old and the field spread. Is it time the Gautam Gambhir and the management take Samson seriously and him him a slot that suits his style of play? With Tilak Varma adjusting well in the middle-order and finishing games - isn't it the right choice to promote Samson at No. 3? If Samson has to play at No. 3, the rest just have to move down a spot in the batting order. If Samson bats at No. 3, Suryakumar Yadav comes in at No. 4 and he could be followed by either Hardik Pandya or Tilak Varma and then you can have Shivam Dube and Axar Patel to follow.

Is Pakistan Knocked Out of Asia Cup 2025?

No, Pakistan are not out of the ongoing continental tournament.