Gautam Gambhir Should Rest Jasprit Bumrah, Get Arshdeep Singh in India's Playing XI For Super 4 Asia Cup 2025 Game vs Bangladesh

Asia Cup 2025: For years, Japrit Bumrah has been India's biggest match-winner across formats - but on Sunday night against Pakistan - he seemed a little off colour. Bumrah conceded 45 runs in his quota of four overs, and to make his figures look worse - he did not pick up a wicket. Now, that rarely happens. Despite that, India won the game against Pakistan convincingly and with that they have bought themselves a little cushion in the Super 4 stage of the ongoing Asia Cup.

Should Bumrah be Rested vs Bangladesh?

So with India already having put a step in the final, should they drop Jasprit Bumrah for their next game against Bangladesh? Ideally, they should. The Indian team has too much quality and even sans Bumrah they have to arsenal to beat Bangladesh. Gautam Gambhir and the side have already started preparing for the T20 World Cup that takes place next year. Arshdeep playing the Bangladesh game would help his confidence. The left-arm pacer conceded 37 runs in four overs against Oman - which was not quite the ideal game for him. At this moment, Arshdeep seems to be absolutely in Gambhir's plans for the T20 WC next year and hence giving him more game time should only help.

Team India Beat Pakistan, Again!

Suryakumar Yadav's Team India have now beaten Pakistan twice in a couple of weeks.