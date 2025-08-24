Updated 24 August 2025 at 15:40 IST
Asia Cup 2025: From Leadership Changes To Resting Star Players, Here Are All The Squads For The Upcoming Continental Tournament
The 2025 edition of Asia Cup starts on September 9, 2025. A total of 19 games will be played in the continental tournament that is scheduled to be hosted by the BCCI
The biggest cricketing teams of the Asian sub-continent are all set to lock horns with each other in the upcoming 2025 edition of the Asia Cup. The upcoming edition of the Asia Cup will be played in the T20I format and will be a dress rehearsal for all the teams for the upcoming World T20 that is to be played next year. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is the host of the Asia Cup, and the tournament will be played in the UAE.
The teams announced for the Asia Cup have raised a lot of questions, and in many ways, it points towards the start of a new era in cricket. Pakistan dropped their star players Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam from their T20I team, whereas India announced Shubman Gill as Suryakumar Yadav's deputy for the tournament. Rashid Khan, on the other hand, has been appointed as Afghanistan's captain.
Here Are All the Squads Announced For Asia Cup 2025 So Far
Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Farid Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Bangladesh: Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin
Hong Kong, China: Yasim Murtaza (c), Babar Hayat, Zeeshan Ali, Niazakat Khan Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana, Martin Coetzee, Anshuman Rath, Kalhan Marc Challu, Ayush Ashish Shukla, Mohammad Aizaz Khan, Ateeq ul Rehman Iqbal, Kinchit Shah, Adil Mehmood, Haroon Mohammad Arshad, Ali Hassan, Shahid Wasif, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Mohammad Waheed, Anas Khan, Ehsan Khan
India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh
Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim
Oman: Squad yet to be unveiled
Sri Lanka: Squad yet to be unveiled
United Arab Emirates: Squad yet to be unveiled
India To Start Asia Cup Campaign Against UAE
Suryakumar Yadav-led India will start their campaign on September 10, 2025. The 'Men in Blue' will play their first match against the United Arab Emirates, and it will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.
