AUS vs SA 3rd ODI: Cameron Green Smashes Unstoppable Hundred, Secures Second-Fastest ODI Ton for Australia

Australia's Cameron Green plays a shot during the 1st ODI match against India at Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium in Mohali | Image: ANI

AUS vs SA 3rd ODI: Cameron Green, the number three batter for Australia in ODI cricket, has amassed a significant record to his name. The batting all-rounder delivered a record-setting performance against South Africa in the 3rd ODI at Mackay.

The batting all-rounder has smashed the second-fastest century for Australia in ODI cricket. Cameron Green's bat did not slow down throughout the play as he continued the opening batter's form in the third ODI match.

Cameron Green Sets New Record In Third ODI Against South Africa

Cricket Australia went full guns blazing in the third and final ODI after it was determined that they had nothing to lose. The top-order batters lit up the stage with their performance as they hammered runs to rake up as many runs as possible.

After South Africa secured a 2-0 lead in the ODI series, Australia had to send out a powerful message to reassert its dominance in the 50-over format. The reigning ODI World Cup champions were struggling to find their ground in the format, but it looks like the Aussies have regained their form.

Cameron Green picked up a stunning 47-ball hundred against South Africa in the third ODI match. The batting all-rounder secured the second-fastest ODI ton for Australia in the 50-over format.

Green is right behind Glenn Maxwell, who had scored a 40-ball century against the Netherlands during the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 in India.

Cricket Australia's Onslaught Helps Them Score 400+ Runs

Openers Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh unleashed a brutal attack as they forged a 250-run partnership to frustrate the South African bowlers.

Head smashed a 103-ball 142, with 17 boundaries and five sixes. Captain Marsh also stood out with his hundred-run stand off 106 balls before being dismissed.

After the Australian openers fell, Cameron Green and Alex Carey took charge with the bat. They continued the onslaught, with the batting all-rounder firing an unbeaten 55-ball 118.