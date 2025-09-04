Asia Cup 2025: Key India Players En Route to Dubai; Check Out The Team's Full Itinerary Before Clash Against UAE

India players lead by captain Suryakumar Yadav enter the groung for the 3rd T20I match against England, at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot | Image: ANI

Team India begins its Asia Cup 2025 campaign in Dubai, and all eyes will be on them as they are the defending champions. With no star players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, it would be a challenge for the Men in Blue to stand up and deliver.

With the ICC Men's T20 World Cup happening in 2026, the Asia Cup will take place in the game's shortest format. The fast-paced action is expected to heighten the excitement among the fans in the host nation.

Team India's Itinerary Before Asia Cup Opener Against The UAE Revealed

Suryakumar Yadav will take charge of Team India's T20I unit in the UAE, with Shubman Gill featuring as his deputy.

The Men in Blue are the favourites to win the continental tournament, where some of Asia's top cricketing sides will lock horns for the ultimate bragging rights.

Team India commences its practice for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, with a 'full-fledged' training session set to be held at the ICC Academy in Dubai, according to TOI Sports.

The team training is scheduled to take place from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM local time, and it will be the first time the entire squad will get together before the Asia Cup.

Notably, the preparations did not start from India this time, as the BCCI has directed its players to join the team directly in Dubai before starting their campaign.

Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya Jet Off For Dubai

With the Asia Cup 2025 campaign fast approaching, players of Team India have begun travelling to the UAE.

Usually, the team gathers in Mumbai before departing for any away bilateral series or tournaments. But the players have been travelling separately this time.

The reports also mentioned that Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav and swashbuckling all-rounder Hardik Pandya have departed for Dubai to join the India camp.

Gautam Gambhir, head coach of the Indian Cricket Team, is expected to reach Dubai on Thursday. Vice-captain Shubman Gill will join the team from Bengaluru.