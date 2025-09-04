Muhammad Waseem Set To Lead As UAE Announce 17-Member Squad For Upcoming Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025: Hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced their 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 on Thursday, September 4.

Muhammad Waseem To Lead UAE In Asia Cup 2025

The UAE named Muhammad Waseem as the captain of the squad for the eight-team tournament. Waseem is the highest-ranked batter in the nation in the ICC T20 Rankings. The 31-year-old's presence in the squad will be a great help for the UAE.

Muhammad Waseem made his T20I debut against Namibia in 2021. In the 20-over format, Waseem played 80 T20Is and scored 2859 runs at a strike rate of 156.31 and an average of 38.12. The opening batter also has three centuries and 23 fifties in the 20-over format for the UAE.

The 31-year-old also played 109 T20s, amassing 3522 runs at a strike rate of 153.46 and an average of 34.87.

UAE To Play Against India On September 10

The UAE have been placed in Group A of the Asia Cup 2025, alongside Oman, Pakistan, and India.

UAE will begin their voyage in the upcoming tournament on September 10, against India, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Muhammad Waseem will play against Oman in their second Group A match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 15. UAE will conclude their Group A fixture against Pakistan, September 17 in Dubai.

Before the start of the Asia Cup 2025, the UAE is playing a T20I Tri-series against Pakistan and Afghanistan, which will help them to prepare upcoming tournament.

The 2025 edition of the Asia Cup will begin on September 9, with Afghanistan taking on Hong Kong in the opening fixture of the tournament at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, the final of the eight-team tournament will take place on September 28 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.