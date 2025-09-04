BCCI Inflates Base Sponsorship Price For Lead Sponsorship Rights Of Team India After Extending Invite: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has set a new base price for the entities to secure an agreement with the board to become Team India's new lead sponsor. One key reason for the inflation was the increased sponsorship valuation of the Indian Cricket Team.

Dream11, Team India's lead sponsor, has exited from the lead sponsorship agreement with the BCCI after the online gaming and gambling bill was passed.

BCCI is currently in a race against time to seal a deal with a new entity should they opt to become the new sponsor for the Indian National Cricket Team.

BCCI Increases Base Price For Lead Sponsorship Agreement After Dream11 Exit

The online gaming and gambling laws became a massive headache for Dream11, leading to their exit from the lead sponsor agreement with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

As Team India heads into the Asia Cup 2025, they may not have a lead sponsor on their official match kits in the tournament.

As the Indian Cricket Board invites new sponsors to come on board, it has inflated the base price to become the team's lead sponsor.

According to Cricbuzz, the new reserve price is set at INR 3.5 crore for bilateral games and INR 1.5 crore for multilateral matches like the ICC and ACC competitions.

The updated base price is higher than the rates that existed earlier, with bilateral matches being at INR 3.17 Cr., while multilateral games were set at INR 1.12 Cr. These were the amounts that Dream11 had to shell out.

"With this revision, the BCCI is targeting a minimum valuation uplift of over 10 percent for the bilateral contests and around three percent for multilateral tournaments," the report mentioned.

As a result, the company that would succeed Dream11 would have to pay a slightly higher amount.

BCCI Could Earn Over INR 400 Crore With New Lead Sponsorship Deal

The reports also mention that the BCCI has invited 'reputed entities' to become the lead sponsor for the next three years, which would cover the upcoming ICC events like the Women's ODI CWC 2026, Men's T20 World Cup 2026 and the Men's ODI CWC in 2027.