India Reportedly Scheduled to Clash With Pakistan on September 7

Asia Cup 2025: There is still a lot confusion over will the Asia Cup that is scheduled to take place later this year actually happen or not. But, the latest reports claim that the Asian Cricket Council will announce the dates for the event soon. The tournament has been in jeopardy following the Pahalgam attack and the tensions between India-Pakistan. Multiple reports also claim that the tournament will take place in the United Arab Emirates. It is no secret that during any cricketing event - the clash between arch-rivals India-Pakistan hold immense interest.

And hence, it would be interesting to see when the two cricketing giants clash in the Asia Cup. As per a report on TOI, India is set to play Pakistan on September 7. The event follows the group stage and the Super Four stage format, which also means there is a high possibility that India and Pakistan face each other twice.

The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has been urged to confirm the schedule. The ACC has apparently sent a letter to the BCCI requesting them to finalise things quickly.

The mail sent by ACC read: “We have been informed that, in the absence of this information, their ability to plan effectively, allocate resources, and execute their campaigns is significantly constrained.

“In addition to highlighting the challenges being faced, the media rights partner has also referred to obligations under the Agreement that begin 60 to 90 days prior to the start of the 2025 tournament.”

