Asia Cup 2025: India Secure Asia Cup Final Berth With Win Over Bangladesh; Spin Attack Helps Seal 41-Run Victory

Team India has clinched a clinical victory over Bangladesh by 41 runs to remain undefeated in the Asia Cup 2025 tournament so far. The Men in Blue's clinical outing with the ball helped them maintain a stronghold. Despite the fielding inaccuracies, India maintained the pressure on Bangladesh, restricting them to 127.

With the win over Bangladesh, Team India has advanced to the Asia Cup 2025 Final. The Pakistan vs Bangladesh clash now becomes a knockout, and the winners would face the Men in Blue in the summit clash.

Team India Has A Shaky Start, But Managed To Push Through

After being put into bat, Team India pulled off a blazing start, courtesy of Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill's partnership. The 77-run opening stand helped gain significant momentum in the competition.

Abhishek Sharma secured a well-deserved half-century and scored a 37-ball 75 before being dismissed via runout. Shubman Gill's 19-ball cameo stood out as he put pressure on the Bangladesh bowlers by scoring 29.

However, India became wobbly after the openers fell, as Shivam Dube was dismissed in just three deliveries. They sent him ahead of Captain Suryakumar Yadav as Team India experimented with the batting order. The Indian skipper also departed early, scoring just five runs off 11 balls.

Hardik Pandya delivered a clinical effort, scoring 38 off 29 runs, when India needed it the most. Tilak Varma scored just five, while Axar Patel remained unbeaten at ten runs.

Rishad Hossain scalped two, while Tanzim, Mustafizur and Saifuddin scored a wicket each during the innings.

Team India's score looked low-par on the Dubai tracks, scoring 168 at the loss of six wickets. Bangladesh fielders showcased consistency with their fielding and kept India at bay with their performance in the first innings.

Bangladesh Batters Fall Flat Against Team India, Saif Hassan's Brave Knock Falls Flat

Bangladesh Cricket started decently with four runs off the first over. But the first blow came in the second over when Jasprit Bumrah struck for the first blood, dismissing Tanzid Hasan.

The Men in Blue maintained the pressure throughout the power play, and while Bangladesh tried to attack, India did not let them go all guns blazing.

Kuldeep Yadav bagged the second scalp, with Abhishek Sharma completing the catch to take down Parvez Emon. Towhid Hridoy also had to walk off after a ten-ball cameo after being caught out. But opener Saif Hassan has held on despite the challenges and scored clinical runs on the scoreboard. He was eventually taken down by Bumrah after scoring 69 runs.

Varun Chakaravarthy also chipped in by taking a wicket, and Bangladesh's wickets came tumbling down significantly. Stand-in captain Jaker Ali fell prey to a mistimed run judgment, and Suryakumar Yadav smacked a precise hit to take him down.

Mohammad Saifiddin had to walk back after scoring four, while Rishad Hossain also walked off after just two runs. Tanzim fell for a golden duck. In the end, Mustafizur was caught out, restricting them to 127.