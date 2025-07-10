Pakistan Connect to Pahalgam Attack; Why BCCI Should Boycott ACC Meeting For Asia Cup 2025 in Dhaka

Asia Cup 2025: The hype may be missing, but the countdown for the much-awaited Asia Cup 2025 has begin. Despite all the uncertainty hovering around it, there is curiosity among the fans about dates, venues and schedule. All these are expected to be discussed in a scheduled meeting between the Asian Cricket Council and the Board of Control for Cricket in India on July 25–26. The meeting will take place in Dhaka and BCCI has already opposed the venue. The BCCI has reportedly requested a venue change and also hinted that they may skip it if it takes place in Dhaka.

Why BCCI Should Not Meet ACC at Dhaka?

Pakistan-Bangladesh's Strengthened Ties: In the wake of Bangladesh’s long-serving Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ouster, India gave refuge to her. Seizing the opportunity, Pakistan developed a good diplomatic relation with Bangladesh and that is what should not be undermined by India. India, who have always been friendly neighbours with Bangladesh, were disappointed by the development. This is a good enough reason for the BCCI to boycott traveling to Dhaka for the ACC meet.

Pakistan's Mohsin Naqvi is ACC Boss: A Pakistani minister surely cannot be calling the shots where India is involved. Mohsin Naqvi, who is a Pakistani minister, is also the President of ACC and that is exactly where the problem should lie with India. In national interest, one reckons India should not engage with Pakistan in any capacity, anywhere.

What We Know Thus Far…

As per a TOI report, Asia Cup 2025 will take place in UAE. Also, it is understood that the blockbuster India-Pakistan match will take place on September 7.