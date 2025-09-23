Asia Cup 2025: Litton Das’ Fitness In Question After Training Injury, Bangladesh Worry Before Super 4s Clash vs India

Bangladesh's captain Litton Das bats during the Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Dubai International Cricket Stadium | Image: AP

Bangladesh Cricket has encountered a significant issue ahead of their Super 4s clash against Team India. Litton Das suffered an injury scare during the team training. For the Bangla Tigers, it could be a substantial challenge without their regular skipper in action.

With three wins and a loss, Bangladesh has been on a firm streak in the ongoing Asia Cup. Defeating Sri Lanka was a cherry on top moment for them.

BAN faces India next in the Asia Cup campaign in hopes of keeping their title hopes alive.

Litton Das Suffers Injury Scare During Team Training Session

At the ICC Academy Ground on Monday, Bangladesh captain Litton Das looked in discomfort on his left side while training in the nets. He attempted an uppercut shot and experienced some pain. A medical assessment was conducted with team physio Bayzid ul Islam, checking on him.

While Litton Das looked in intense discomfort, it could be a significant setback for Bangladesh Cricket when they lock horns against Team India.

The BCB is yet to make a final call on Litton Das and will conduct a medical assessment.

"We will have a look at him (Litton) today because from outside he looks quite okay, but we need to conduct a medical assessment before making a final call," a BCB official said to Cricbuzz on Tuesday.

Also Read: T20 World Cup Victor Dinesh Karthik Takes The Helm For India In Hong Kong Sixes Tournament

India vs Bangladesh Action Set To Grip The Audience In Dubai

With Litton Das' injury status being uncertain, it could be a significant issue, given that the Bangladesh Cricket Board haven't named a deputy for the team.

Bangladesh began their Super 4s campaign with a flattering win over Sri Lanka. But the Suryakumar Yadav-led India is coming in hot with a compelling win.

The action will be intense when the two neighbouring countries collide against each other in the upcoming match-up in the 2025 Asia Cup.