India And Australia Find Themselves in Trouble Ahead Of Women's ODI World Cup, Injury Concerns And Code Of Conduct Breach Plague Arch-Rivals

Harmanpreet Kaur's India and Alyssa Healy's Australia are being considered as favourites to win the ICC Women's ODI World Cup. The two sides recently locked horns in a three-match ODI series that was closely contested. Australia have been India's biggest nemesis as far as the ICC events are concerned, and Harmanpreet Kaur will be wary of this fact. Despite India's best and heroic efforts, the Alyssa Healy-led side defeated India by 2-1 in the three-match ODI series.

India Sanctioned For Slow Over-Rate

Harmanpreet Kaur's India have been fined 10 per cent of their match fee as a result of maintaining a slow over-rate in the third IND vs AUS ODI that was played in New Delhi. G.S. Lakshmi of the ICC International Panel, who was officiating the match as referee, imposed the sanction on the 'Women in Blue'. Despite factoring in the time allowances, India were found to be two overs short of the required rate.

Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct states that in offences related to minimum over-rate, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for each over not bowled within the allotted time. Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur has accepted the charge and the penalty, which eliminates the need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Lauren Agenbag and Janani Narayanan had initially reported the slow over-rate charges.

Australia's Grace Harris Ruled Out Of World Cup

Alyssa Healy's Australia have sustained a big blow to their ODI World Cup campaign even before it starts. All-rounder Grace Harris' calf strain has ruled her out of the upcoming 2025 edition of the One Day World Cup. Harris had suffered her injury in the third India vs Australia ODI.