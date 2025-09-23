T20 World Cup Victor Dinesh Karthik Takes The Helm For India In Hong Kong Sixes Tournament

India's Dinesh Karthik celebrates his half century during the 4th T20I match between India and South Africa, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot | Image: ANI

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik is named as the captain for India at the upcoming Hong Kong Sixes tournament, which commences on November 7.

Unlike the regular formats, the Hong Kong Sixes has a fast-paced structure that is understood to build excitement among fans. The cricketing spectacle would feature multiple teams from across the world.

Dinesh Karthik's unmatched veteran skills, swashbuckling batting qualities and leadership dexterity make him a top-tier pick for the upcoming tournament.

Dinesh Karthik Announced As Captain For India In Hong Kong Sixes

Following a last-placed outing in the 2024 edition, Team India would be back in action for fast-paced cricketing action at the Hong Kong Sixes. Robin Uthappa had led the charge the previous time, with former players like Kedar Jadhav, Stuart Binny, Manoj Tiwary, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bharat Chipli and wicketkeeper-batter Shreevats Goswami.

This year, a veteran like Dinesh Karthik would be in action once again, representing India in an exciting cricketing format. He will aim to lead the charge and deliver a dominant outing against the other participating nations.

"It is an absolute honour leading Team India at the Hong Kong Sixes, a tournament with such rich history and global recognition.

"I look forward to lead a group of players who have such incredible records to their credit, and together we will aim to bring joy to the fans and play cricket that is both fearless and entertaining," Dinesh Karthik said upon his appointment as the skipper.

Apart from Dinesh Karthik, R Ashwin has also registered himself to be a part of Team India in the Hong Kong Sixes tournament.

How Does The Hong Kong Sixes Takes Place?

The Hong Kong Sixes in 2024 had 12 participating sides split into four pools of three teams each. All teams would be in action in a round-robin format.

In the playoff stage, the top two teams from each pool will advance to the quarterfinals, with the winners moving to the semifinal round.

The teams that would lose in the quarterfinals will participate in the Plate semifinal, and the team finishing last in each pool will play in the Bowl competition.