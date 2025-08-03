Asia Cup 2025: 'Nation First' Sentiment Echoes on Social Media as Fans Oppose India vs Pakistan Match

Given the fact that bilateral relations between India and Pakistan are at an all-time low due to the Pahalgam terror attacks and the subsequent response from the Indian armed forces during Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev, many were expecting that any kind of sporting relations - especially in the sport of cricket - would also be fully suspended.

However, the announcement of the Asia Cup 2025 schedule that features an India vs Pakistan match in the group stages and could also see the matches take place in the Super 4 and potentially the final, has left many Indian fans stunned.

The Asian Cricket Council is currently run by Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also a politician and a minister in the current government, making the Asia Cup a proper collaborative effort with a high-ranking member of the current regime.

Despite that, the match has been sold hard by the ACC even as the BCCI has chosen to remain silent on the matter altogether.

That silence has not gone unnoticed - and has led to persistent boycott calls from fans on social media.

See The Reactions Here

Why is BCCI Silent Now?

Cricketing ties between India and Pakistan have been limited to multi-nation events since 2012, which is the last time they played a proper bilateral series.

However, there was an expectation that the BCCI would take steps to promote national interests and not be part of this tournament given how bad relations are.

Yet the terms have been seemingly set by the Pakistan-run ACC and the BCCI has seemingly been happy to silently play along the whole time.

But fans have been vocal in their opposition to the match taking place, and it was such fan opposition that led to a similar India vs Pakistan match getting cancelled in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) exhibition league.