Asia Cup 2025: UAE Confirmed As Hosts For Continental Cricket Tournament, IND vs PAK To Happen in September 14 At Dubai

The Asia Cup 2025 will officially take place in the UAE, with Dubai and Abu Dhabi being named as the hosts for the continental cricketing spectacle. The Asian Cricket Council have officially revealed that the tournament will be held in the two Middle-Eastern cities, and the Champion would be crowned in Dubai.

Asia Cup 2025 To be Hosted In Abu Dhabi And Dubai

The Asia Cup 2025 is all set to take place in September, with the participating Asian countries all set to showcase their cricketing prowess in the game. But the Asian Cricket Council did not announce the venues due to the geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan, until now.

Ideally, India were supposed to be the hosts for the Asia Cup this year. But the situation was unclear due to the heightened tensions with Pakistan due to the Pahalgam Terror attacks. But it led to a change, and the tournament will now take place in the UAE.

The Asian Cricket Council has announced that the UAE would be hosting the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 tournament. Two cities – Dubai and Abu Dhabi – will play host to the matches. The ACC confirmed the location on social media platform ‘X’ (Formerly Twitter).

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match To Happen In Dubai

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match is set to happen since the ACC has officially announce the date and venue for the high-octane match-up. The group-stage match will take place on Sunday, September 14, 2025.

The horrifying Pahalgam terror attacks have prompted calls to cut all cricketing ties with Pakistan, and fans want the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 match to be called off.

Even though India-Pakistan relations have been strained over the years, both nations used to face off against each other in the ICC and ACC competitions. But the terrorist attack in Pahalgam have intensified the tensions,