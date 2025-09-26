Asia Cup 2025 - New Batting Role Proposed For India Star Sanju Samson Ahead Of Sri Lanka Clash: 'He Should Play Either At...'

Sanju Samson in action while keeping against Bangladesh at the Asia Cup 2025 | Image: AP

Asia Cup 2025: India will square off against Sri Lanka in the upcoming Super Fours fixture at the Asia Cup 2025, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, on Friday, September 26.

The match between India and Sri Lanka is scheduled to kick off at 8 PM IST.

The Men in Blue have already confirmed their spot in the Finals with one game in hand. Team India are the only side at the Asia Cup 2025 who have stayed unbeaten.

Team India were placed in Group A along with Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Oman. India topped the Group A standings with six points and a net run rate of +3.547. In the Super Fours, India have played two matches so far and sealed wins in both of them.

Ahead of Men in Blue's fixture against Sri Lanka in the Super Fours, former cricketer Saba Karim suggested a new batting position for India star Sanju Samson.

Generally, Sanju Samson plays as an opener in the T20Is. However, due to Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma's solid opening partnership, Samson needed to switch back in the batting order.

Former Indian Cricketer Urges New Batting Role For Sanju Samson

While speaking on Sony Sports, former Indian cricketer Saba Karim opined that Samson should play at No. 3 or No. 4 in the batting order. He added that it's nice to see Sanju Samson getting a chance to play.

"It's a very good thing that Sanju Samson is getting a chance to play. Where should he play? I feel he should play up the order. You have decided your opening pair. So he should play either at No. 3 or No. 4," Saba Karim said.

The former cricketer further added that Samson doesn't have a place below the Number 4 in the batting order.

"He doesn't have a place below that. If you have decided that he has to play because he is the only wicketkeeper-batter in your XI, No. 3 or No. 4, in my opinion," he added.

Sanju Samson Yet To Play A Fiery Knock At Asia Cup 2025

At the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, Sanju Samson has played five matches and two innings, scoring 69 runs at a strike rate of 111.29 and an average of 34.50.