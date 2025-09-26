IND vs SL: Here's A Look At India vs Sri Lanka's Head-to-Head Record In T20Is Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours Fixture

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India will square off against Charith Asalanka's Sri Lanka in the upcoming Super Fours fixture at the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, on Friday, September 26.

The match between India and Sri Lanka is scheduled to kick off at 8 PM IST.

India and Sri Lanka's Voyage At Asia Cup 2025

The Men in Blue are the only side that have stayed unbeaten at the Asia Cup 2025. Team India were placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Oman. India topped the Group A standings with six points and a net run rate of +3.547.

In the Super Fours, the Men in Blue have played two matches and clinched wins in both of them. Team India have already qualified for the Finals at the Asia Cup 2025. However, Suryakumar Yadav's side will be aiming to stay unbeaten in the eight-team tournament.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka have failed to make their place in the Finals. However, they will be hoping to end their voyage in the tournament on a high note. Sri Lanka were placed in Group B, with Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong. Charith Asalanka's side qualified for the Super Fours after staying at the top of the Group B standings with six points and a net run rate of +1.278.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka suffered in the Super Fours fixtures as they have failed to clinch a single win.

India vs Sri Lanka: Head-to-Head Record

Team India and Sri Lanka have faced 32 times in the T20Is. It's the Men in Blue who have an edge over the Sri Lankans as per the head-to-head record. India clinched 21 wins, while Sri Lanka sealed nine victories. Meanwhile, one match ended with no result, and another was tied.

The last time India took on Sri Lanka was in 2024 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium; the game was tied.

Among the two teams, Dasun Shanaka is the highest run-scorer. The Sri Lankan batter scored 430 runs from 22 innings at an average of 26.87. Former India T20I skipper Rohit Sharma is the second-highest run-scorer with 411 runs in 19 innings at a strike rate of 144.21. Former India batter Shikhar Dhawan is the third-highest run-getter with 375 runs from 12 innings.