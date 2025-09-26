Shardul Thakur Replaces Ajinkya Rahane As Captain, MCA Announces 24-Man Probable Squad For Ranji Trophy 2025-26

The Mumbai Cricket Association has announced a 24-man probables list for the upcoming 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season. Shardul Thakur has replaced Ajinkya Rahane as the captain, while Shreyas Iyer hasn't been selected in the squad.

Rahane had already conveyed his wish to leave the Mumbai captaincy, and Shardul will lead the charge in the upcoming season. The likes of Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan and Ayush Mhatre will provide solidity to the batting lineup, while the likes of Atharva Ankolekar and Tanush Kotian will add more depth to the bowling setup.

Sarfaraz Khan has gone through multiple injury setbacks and has even shed weight in order to prove his fitness. Sarfaraz wasn't included in the West Indies squad and will have a point to prove in the domestic season. The star Indian batter didn't get to appear in a single match last season due to his India commitments and injury issues.

No Shreyas Iyer In Mumbai Squad

Shreyas Iyer had conveyed his request to the BCCI to permit him a break due to his back injury issues. The Punjab Kings captain was named captain for the India A team, which will play a three-match ODI series against Australia A. Iyer was also not selected for the Asia Cup and was last seen playing for India in the Champions Trophy.

Mumbai lost to Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy semifinal last season and will have a daunting task this season.

Mumbai Probables For Ranji Trophy 2025-2026