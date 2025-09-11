Asia Cup 2025 - Not Kuldeep Yadav! 32-Year-Old Indian All-Rounder Bags Impact Player of The Match Award After Commanding Win Over UAE

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India had a magnificent start to the Asia Cup 2025 after sealing a dominating nine-wicket victory over the United Arab Emirates (UAE), at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, on Wednesday, September 11.

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav was named the 'Player of the Match' following his four-wicket haul in the first innings.

India Outperformed UAE At Asia Cup 2025

The Indian bowling attack displayed a fiery performance and bundled the UAE out for 57 in 13.1 overs. The hosts were at 473 in the ninth over. But in just five overs, the UAE lost eight wickets and could score only 10 runs.

During the run chase, Abhishek Sharma gave the Men in Blue a blitzkrieg start by hitting six in the first ball of the second inning. Later in the second ball, he smashed it for a four.

It took India just five overs to chase down the 58-run target. India vice-captain Shubman Gill finished off in a style after hitting the ball for a four over the mid-on.

Morne Morkel Hands Over the 'Impact Player of the Match Award'

After the match ended, India's bowling coach Morne Morkel handed over the 'Impact Player of the Match Award' at the dressing room. Morkel handed the award to the all-rounder Shivam Dube for his clutch performance in the first inning with the ball.

"It was a great start with the ball. But one guy got an opportunity tonight with the ball. We spoke about it, you know, this week that, when we hand the ball to you to make an impact and I think you did that tonight. So Shivam Dube wins the impact player of the match award," Morne Morkel said while handing over the medal to the 32-year-old.

In the first inning, Shivam Dube picked up three wickets in his two-over spell at an economy rate of 2.00. The left-handed batter conceded only four runs.

India have been placed in Group A at the Asia Cup 2025 alongside Pakistan, Oman, and the UAE.