Not Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni; Numbers Prove Suryakumar Yadav is India's Best T20 Captain Ever

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav recently led the Indian T20 team to an emphatic win by nine wickets over UAE on Wednesday in Dubai. India won the game easily without breaking into a sweat. Following the win, Suryakumar received praise from all quarters for his captaincy. And now, going by numbers - it is surprising to see Suryakumar at the top of the tree when it comes to India's most successful T20 captains.

SKY Top of The Tree

He is ahead of his predecessors MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. A stat has been found where SKY tops it. The list includes Indian T20 captains who have led the side for at least 10 games. Taking this into account, SKY has the highest win percentage for Indian T20 captains.

SKY leads the list with a percentage of 82.6, and he followed closely by Rohit Sharma, who has a win percentage of 80.6. Kohli occupies the third spot in the list with a win percentage of 66.7. Dhoni, who is rated as the best-ever Indian captain, has a win percentage of 60.6 in T20s.

India Crush UAE

In their Asia Cup opener against UAE, India won the game without having to break into a sweat. And that win preps them well for the upcoming game against Pakistan on September 14. The match takes place in Dubai and India start favourites for that one. It would be interesting to see if India tinkers with the winning combination or decides to stick with the XI.