Asia Cup 2025: Will Asian giants Pakistan not feature in the upcoming Asia Cup? That is the question in the mind's of the fans. A recent poster, teased by the broadcasters, went viral on social space where the Pakistan team was missing. The poster featured the Indian captain, the Bangladeshi captain and the Sri Lankan captain. This is exactly what has sparked all kinds of speculations. Following the tensions and India's successful Operation Sindoor, there have been whispers that the Asia Cup may be cancelled.

There was also a report that claimed India may opt out of the event as the Asian Cricket Council president is a Pakistani. Mohsin Naqvi is the ACC President.

All About The Controversial Poster

The teaser released by Sony Sports has merely three countries in it. Does that mean it will be a tri-nation Asia Cup? The initial plan was to have the five full members of the ACC, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Apart from that, there would be Hong Kong, Oman and the United Arab Emirates. The tournament is set to be played in a T20 format.

The three captains in the poster are Suryakumar Yadav from India, Charith Asalanka from Sri Lanka and Najmul Hossain Shanto of Bangladesh.

Pakistan Portal Makes Hilarious Blunder

Like always, Pakistan is getting attention for a goof-up. A Pakistani portal named Pakistan Observer has claimed that the Asia Cup 2025 will start from September 12 and the final will take place on September 28. This means it will be a 16-day tournament. It also claims that UAE will host the event.