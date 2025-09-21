Former India Captain Sourav Ganguly To Return Unopposed As President Of CAB, Replacing Brother Snehasish Ganguly: Report

Former Indian skipper and the ex-Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, Sourav Ganguly, is set to return to his cricket administrative role.

According to a report from PTI, Sourav Ganguly is all set to return unopposed as the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president during their upcoming annual general meeting, which will be held on Monday, September 22.

It will be his second stint as the president of the CAB. Previously, before becoming the BCCI president, Ganguly held the office from 2015 to 2019.

This time, Sourav will be replacing his elder, Snehasish Ganguly, who had to leave his role after six years.

Sourav Ganguly To Face New Challenges In His Second Stint As CAB President

However, the former Indian captain's second stint is likely to become tougher for him as the state cricket administrative board has been marred by financial irregularities and credibility concerns in the last few months.

As per the report, Ganguly's team consists of Bablu Kolay (secretary), Madan Mohan Ghosh (joint-secretary), Sanjay Das (treasurer), and Anu Dutta (vice-president). All of the members from Ganguly's panel have been elected unopposed.

While speaking to the media, Sourav Ganguly set his priorities, saying that he will help Bengal's Ranji Trophy cricketers to grow.

“The cricketing system has to move forward. I’ll be trying to talk to our Ranji Trophy cricketers, but there’s no need for too many heads in the team. Players’ skills matter, after all. As an administrator, I’ll help them with the best possible things, and I will do it,” Ganguly said as quoted by PTI.

Sourav Ganguly's Stats In International Cricket

Sourav Ganguly is considered one of the legends ever played for Team India. During his time as the captain, the 53-year-old changed Team India's image on foreign soil.

Ganguly played 113 Tests and 188 innings, scoring 7212 runs at an average of 42.17. In ODIs, the former cricketer appeared in 311 50-over matches, amassing 11363 runs at an average of 41.02.