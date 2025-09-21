Updated 21 September 2025 at 20:26 IST
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Wreaks Havoc, Kundu Stands Out Against Australia U19 Bowlers As India Secure 7-Wicket Win
Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s explosive 38 and Abhigyan Kundu’s masterclass powered India U19 to a dominant seven-wicket win over Australia in Brisbane, marking a strong start to the youth ODI series.
- Cricket
- 3 min read
A phenomenal start from Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Abhigyan Kundu's masterclass batting display helped the India U19 side propel to a supreme seven-wicket win over Australia in Brisbane.
On Sunday, the Indian cricketers pulled off a solid outing on the pitch with a commendable all-around performance that shook up the host nation's U19 squad. For India, it was a clinical start in the game as they established some early dominance in the first youth ODI match.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Ignites The Match With His Ferocious Batting
Vaibhav Suryavanshi started India U19's innings with dominance and flair as they pursued the target at hand. The top-order batter hammered four boundaries and a six to continue his high-risk approach that the fans witnessed during the IPL 2025 season.
The 14-year-old scored a firm 22-ball 38 to give the India U19 unit a favourable start. Captain Ayush Mhatre and Vihaan Malhotra failed to make a big impact, but the middle-order strived while in action.
Abhigyan Kundu and Vedant Trivedi carried the team as they chased down the target. Kundu's commendable 74-ball 87 did the trick for India, while Trivedi provided proper assistance with a 69-ball 61.
Kundu and Trivedi tormented the Australia U19 bowlers with their partnership as they sent the ball racing towards the boundary ropes. India clinched a win in just 30.3 overs.
India U19 Display Overall Brilliance Against Australia U19
Team India pulled off an impactful outing with the ball after restricting the Australian batters to an under-par score. Both the hosts' openers had to walk off for ducks, and it became tricky for the middle-order to secure a big number.
Despite the challenges, Steven Hogan scored 39 runs, while Tom Hogan notched up 41 runs to keep the innings sailing. John James put up a considerable effort with an unbeaten 77, which helped the score reach 225/9.
The Indian bowlers were out and about, with Henil Patel picking up a three-wicket haul. Kishan Kumar and Kanishk Chouhan secured two wickets each, while RS Ambrish clinched a solitary scalp. Australia's Ben Gordon was dismissed after a successful run-out effort by Naman Pushpak.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 21 September 2025 at 20:26 IST