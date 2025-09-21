Vaibhav Suryavanshi Wreaks Havoc, Kundu Stands Out Against Australia U19 Bowlers As India Secure 7-Wicket Win

A phenomenal start from Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Abhigyan Kundu's masterclass batting display helped the India U19 side propel to a supreme seven-wicket win over Australia in Brisbane.

On Sunday, the Indian cricketers pulled off a solid outing on the pitch with a commendable all-around performance that shook up the host nation's U19 squad. For India, it was a clinical start in the game as they established some early dominance in the first youth ODI match.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Ignites The Match With His Ferocious Batting

Vaibhav Suryavanshi started India U19's innings with dominance and flair as they pursued the target at hand. The top-order batter hammered four boundaries and a six to continue his high-risk approach that the fans witnessed during the IPL 2025 season.

The 14-year-old scored a firm 22-ball 38 to give the India U19 unit a favourable start. Captain Ayush Mhatre and Vihaan Malhotra failed to make a big impact, but the middle-order strived while in action.

Abhigyan Kundu and Vedant Trivedi carried the team as they chased down the target. Kundu's commendable 74-ball 87 did the trick for India, while Trivedi provided proper assistance with a 69-ball 61.

Kundu and Trivedi tormented the Australia U19 bowlers with their partnership as they sent the ball racing towards the boundary ropes. India clinched a win in just 30.3 overs.

India U19 Display Overall Brilliance Against Australia U19

Team India pulled off an impactful outing with the ball after restricting the Australian batters to an under-par score. Both the hosts' openers had to walk off for ducks, and it became tricky for the middle-order to secure a big number.

Despite the challenges, Steven Hogan scored 39 runs, while Tom Hogan notched up 41 runs to keep the innings sailing. John James put up a considerable effort with an unbeaten 77, which helped the score reach 225/9.